GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KEA announces mock seat allotment results for medical and engineering courses

Candidates can review their results on the official website and, if necessary, change their preferred colleges/courses by 11 a.m. on August 27

Published - August 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the results of the first round of mock seat allotment on Sunday, August 25, for admission into professional courses, including medical, dental, AYUSH, and Engineering.

The mock results are available on the KEA website. Candidates can review their results and, if necessary, change their preferred colleges/courses by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, according to a press release from KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

As scheduled, the actual seat allotment results for the first round will be announced on September 1.

The mock seat allotment has been carried out based on the preferences and choices entered by candidates up to 5 p.m. on August 22, considering merit and the roster system.

Seats have been allotted for courses such as Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Science, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharm, and Pharm-D.

Eligible candidates who have not yet entered their preferences or choices can do so by 11 a.m. on Tuesday to be considered for the first round of seat allotment.

The KEA has compiled a list of frequently asked questions on its website, which candidates can refer to for further clarification.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.