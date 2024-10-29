ADVERTISEMENT

KDA chairman urges State government to re-examine decision to hand over seven acres to NLSIU

Published - October 29, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman Purushottama Bilimale has asked the State government to withdraw a decision to hand over seven acres of land belonging to Bangalore University to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), without any conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bilimale, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, said that the NLSIU has not reserved seats for local students citing its national institute status and this was an undesirable practice that had been going on since the university was established.

Further, he argued that the branches of the NLSIU established in other States on land provided by the respective governments have provided a vertical reservation of 25% to local students.

Therefore, the decision to hand over seven acres of Bangalore University land to the NSLIU should be reconsidered immediately, he has argued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US