KDA chairman urges State government to re-examine decision to hand over seven acres to NLSIU

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman Purushottama Bilimale has asked the State government to withdraw a decision to hand over seven acres of land belonging to Bangalore University to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), without any conditions.

Mr. Bilimale, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, said that the NLSIU has not reserved seats for local students citing its national institute status and this was an undesirable practice that had been going on since the university was established.

Further, he argued that the branches of the NLSIU established in other States on land provided by the respective governments have provided a vertical reservation of 25% to local students.

Therefore, the decision to hand over seven acres of Bangalore University land to the NSLIU should be reconsidered immediately, he has argued.

