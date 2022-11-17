KC General Hospital to have a trauma centre

November 17, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave administrative clearance for setting up a trauma centre at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram of Bengaluru at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Sudhakar said the Cabinet had also given its approval for giving 15 guntas of government land (gomal land) in Gangondanahalli of Dasanapura hobli in Bengaluru North taluk to Nammane Summane Ashram that is running an orphanage.