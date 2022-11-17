KC General Hospital to have a trauma centre

Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave administrative clearance for setting up a trauma centre at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram of Bengaluru at a cost of ₹35 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Sudhakar said the Cabinet had also given its approval for giving 15 guntas of government land (gomal land) in Gangondanahalli of Dasanapura hobli in Bengaluru North taluk to Nammane Summane Ashram that is running an orphanage.
ADVERTISEMENT