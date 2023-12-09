Kavita Lankesh and SIT to appeal in Supreme Court

December 09, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavita Lankesh and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case have decided to file separate special leave petitions (SLPs) challenging the bail granted to Mohan Nayak.

“I have asked my counsel in Delhi to file a petition challenging the bail granted to the accused,” Ms. Kavita Lankesh told The Hindu.

In 2021, the High Court of Karnataka had ordered dropping charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act against Nayak, following which Ms. Kavita Lankesh and the SIT challenged it in the Supreme Court, which had quashed the High Court order confirming KCOCA charges against the accused.

The chargesheet against him alleges that he had taken a house in Kumbalagodu on rent under the garb of running an acupuncture clinic and the killers of Gauri Lankesh stayed in the house on the day of the murder,

