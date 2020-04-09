Katriguppe ward gets free home delivery service on pilot basis

Residents of Katriguppe ward need not step out of their homes to buy essential items and medicines. They can just call a number and place a request for the items, which will be home delivered from the nearest grocery shop or pharmacy. This is a pilot that was launched recently in the ward.

Councillor M. Ventakesh (Sangathi) told The Hindu that pamphlets had been distributed to all houses in the ward. The call centre (080-61914960) became operational on Saturday. “Now, we get at least 300 calls a day. The orders get serviced within two hours,” he claimed, and said that 86 grocery shops and pharmacies were on board for the pilot.

“We do not want any citizen to step out even to buy essential items. The ideal of total lockdown is a first of its kind experiment in the country that is being implemented with support of Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya,” he added.

Residents can either send the list on WhatsApp and send their delivery location. For medicines, a photo of the doctor’s prescription has to be attached.

“Payment is made at the time of delivery,” Mr. Venkatesh said and added that home delivery service was being done for free.

The home delivery service is available only twice week, but fresh fruits and vegetables are being sold on pushcarts or rickshaws every alternate day between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. in all roads and bylanes, he added.