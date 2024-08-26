ADVERTISEMENT

KASSIA submits memorandum to Bescom MD

Published - August 26, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a meeting with Mahantesh Bilagi, managing director, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) highlighted several electricity-related issues faced by small scale industries.

Along with problems related to quality of power supply, the members also stressed on the need to strengthen power infrastructure in a memorandum which was submitted.

S.M. Hussain, vice-president and panel chairman, Energy of KASSIA, apprised the MD about several other topics including the enhancement of LT Limit from 67 HP to 201 HP for industries, misuse of tariff, enabling of adoption of Time Of Day (TOD) meter at industries with less than 500 kVA capacity, and encouragement to set up rooftop solar panels in industries.

“The MD addressing issues highlighted in the memorandum directed the officers of Bescom concerned to look into the issues which falls under their jurisdiction and try to resolve them. He also informed that a new software has been rolled out by Bescom to ease out the problems pertaining to billing etc., which will be beneficial for the consumers,” said a press release from KASSIA.

