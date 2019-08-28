Kashmiri student moves HC against communication blockade in J&K

A Kashmiri student pursuing his postgraduation in Bengaluru moved the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday questioning the communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, while complaining that he was unable to contact his parents living in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

Syed Peerzada Suheel Ahmad, 23, who is pursuing MA in Development Programme in Azim Premji University, contended that stopping of all modes of communication has affected his fundamental rights.

Though the Union government has said that service of landline phones are being restored in a phased manner, the petitioner claimed it would not be of any help to him as his house did not have this facility.

Contending that the Union government has not published in public domain the orders passed to block all modes of communications in J&K, the petitioner sought a direction from the court to immediately restore all modes of communication so that he could contact his parents to know about their safety.

Justice Alok Aradhe, before whom the petition was listed, adjourned hearing till August 30.