Karnataka’s startup initiative gets recognition from Centre

An initiative of the Centre to encourage competition between States has seen Karnataka come up trumps. It has been identified as one of the top performers in 2019, alongside Kerala, as per the latest States Startup Ranking Framework, set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
According to a statement issued by the State government, Karnataka was adjudged ‘top performer’ for the second time in succession mostly in recognition of the State’s development initiatives such as futuristic policies to support new and disruptive technologies, the regulatory committee for reviewing the challenges faced by startups working in emerging technologies, ELEVATE, a concept providing comprehensive entrepreneurship platform for startups.
The State has also been recognised as an institutional leader, a procurement leader, a champion of regulatory change, and as a progressive player in innovation and incubation.
Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said, “Karnataka has one of the most mature startup ecosystems in the country and that is the reason why Bengaluru is known as the startup capital of India.”
