Karnataka’s rule on panic button and tracking device: Only 1,979 out of 6,04,000 vehicles found to be compliant with government mandate

The deadlock over installing vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and emergency panic buttons in public service vehicles by this November 30 remains unresolved. With both vehicle owners and the State government holding firm, only 1,979 out of 6,04,000 vehicles have been found to be compliant with the mandate, just four months before the deadline.

Sources in the department suggest this situation might mirror the delays seen with the high-security registration plate (HSRP) implementation.

To enhance safety, the government mandated that all public transport vehicles and those operating under a national permit in Karnataka had to install a vehicle location tracking device and an emergency panic button from last December 1 and the deadline was this November.

However, citing the high cost of this equipment and even the lack of awareness about the rule, vehicle owners and drivers have not installed it. The owners were granted a one-year grace period to comply with this requirement.

“According to the rule, Regional Transport Offices will withhold the renewal of fitness certificates for public service vehicles if owners fail to install the mandated devices with panic buttons within the specified timeframe,” a Transport Department official said.

To create more awareness, the official said that the Transport Department has established a 24-hour command and control centre to raise awareness and address issues facing public transport vehicles. “Owing to inadequate response from vehicle owners and drivers in installing panic buttons and VLT devices, we plan to launch awareness initiatives throughout the State,” the official added.

It was mandated that from last December 1, all public transport vehicles and those operating under a national permit in Karnataka had to install a vehicle location tracking device and an emergency panic button and the deadline was this November.

Meanwhile, private transport associations argue that the government’s mandate requiring the purchase of devices exclusively from one of the 13 approved vendors places an undue financial burden on them, prompting them to seek government assistance.

K. Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said: “The requirement to replace current devices will impose a financial strain on owners and drivers. While many cab operators have already installed GPS devices voluntarily to combat illegal activities and improve passenger safety, the new mandate to purchase VLT devices and panic buttons exclusively from government-approved vendors will increase costs, particularly affecting less affluent cab drivers. Hence, I appeal to the government to provide financial assistance through the Nirbhaya scheme.”

Vehicle owners can purchase the devices from approved manufacturers at a cost of ₹7,599 (excluding GST) from among 13 empanelled vendors.

“The VLT device and panic button kit available in the market typically costs between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, whereas the unit supplied by the Transport Department’s approved vendors costs ₹7,599. It begs the question why we should bear such high costs. The Transport Department should ensure that regulations do not impose unnecessary financial burdens on us by mandating expensive purchases like these,” said Keshav K., a cab driver from Rajajinagar.

Another cab driver, Umer Khan from Jayanagar, said: “We appreciate the government’s initiative aimed at enhancing safety for both passengers and drivers. However, the high costs quoted by government-appointed dealers for panic buttons and tracking devices are a major deterrent for drivers to install these equipment. The government should urgently address this cost issue.”

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said: “We have been raising awareness about the installation of VLT devices and panic buttons to ensure passenger safety. However, not many are installing the equipment. We will continue our awareness efforts and will also focus on RTO-wise awareness campaigns.”