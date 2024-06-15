Karnataka’s first elephant overpass on Kanakapura Road now operational 

A first-of-its-kind elephant overpass in Karnataka recently became operational to enable the safe crossing of the jumbos from the Bannerghatta National Park to Savandurga forest.

The overpass measuring 40 metres in width and 45 metres in length on Kanakapura Road (National Highway 209) is located next to the Roerich and Devikarani Roerich Estate on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Elephants are said to traditionally cross from the Bannerghatta National Park to Savandurga forest using this stretch of the corridor, which has been broken by various development works and other human activity.

Road-widening work

Following the widening of the Bengaluru-Kanakapura road into a four-lane highway, the Karnataka Forest Department had proposed an elephant overpass to ensure the safe crossing of wild animals.

“While the Bengaluru-Kanakapura road was being widened, we had in 2017 proposed before the National Highways Authority of India to ensure that there is a safe passage to be made for the elephants to cross to the road. Initially, an underpass was mooted but that was not found to be feasible and an overpass has now been built and it has become functional. It is the first of its kind in the State,” N. Ravindra Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bengaluru Urban, told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar said traditionally elephants have been using this path to cross from Bannerghatta to B.M. Kaval and from there to Savandurga forest. However, following the expansion of the highway, this path was disturbed.

“This is an elephant corridor and they have used this path to cross from one side to the other. Following the expansion of the road and an increase in the density of traffic there were a few hurdles. A couple of years ago, an elephant was killed after it was hit by a BMTC bus,” Mr. Kumar said.

Saplings planted

He added that recently saplings were also planted on the overpass to ensure that there is a good cover of trees and that the elephants get accustomed to use it.

Asked if elephants have been spotted using the overpass, the DCF said there has been no recording of any such activity. However, he said deer have been spotted using the overpass. A herd of three elephants are said to be frequently spotted in the neighbourhood of the Roerich and Devikarani Roerich Estate.

Expert not in favour

However, elephant ecologist and honorary professor at the Indian Institute of Science R. Sukumar said he was not in favour of building such overpasses. He argued that it encourages elephants to come out of the forest area and raid crops.

“These are all new movements that are happening now, mostly with the male elephants, and they were not happening 30 to 40 years ago. Only male elephants are coming across those areas. The Bengaluru-Kanakapura road should be the limit. In my opinion, they should not be allowed to go any further. Things like underpasses or overpasses are only perpetuating conflict,” Prof. Sukumar argued.