Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to convene a meeting with the ministers concerned to discuss the possibility of establishing water purification plants near lakes in Bengaluru, and supply the treated water for building construction and industrial activities.

In his letter, Mr. Khandre said the decision taken by the State Government to treat wastewater from high-rise buildings in Bengaluru and sell it for building construction purposes was hugely successful. This measure, he said, is helping in conserving drinking water besides generating income from wastewater for high-rise buildings, and also providing water to builders.

This was appreciated during a recent meeting of real estate firms chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Mr Khandre said this can be replicated with the lakes in Bengaluru.

Conserving drinking water

“There is the Thippagondanahalli reservoir, which is currently polluted with wastewater, and there are other lakes in Bengaluru. Purification plants can be set up near them in partnership with the government and the private sector. By purifying the water and supplying it for building construction and industry activities, the government will not only generate revenue but also conserve drinking water,” Mr. Khandre stated.

He requested Mr. Siddaramaiah to convene a meeting of the ministers of Environment, Water Resources, and Minor Irrigation to discuss this issue.

In March this year, at the height of the water crisis, the government of Karnataka had for the first time allowed treated water from localised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) inside apartment complexes and gated communities to be sold on commercial basis. On March 22, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued an order allowing residential communities to sell 50% of treated STP water they produce on commercial basis.