Karnataka’s contractual health workers to strike work today

Health services in Karnataka are likely to be hit as contractual health staff, appointed under the National Health Mission (NHM), have decided to strike work on Thursday demanding job security and equal pay for equal work.

Over 5,000 contract workers, under the banner of the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsource Employees’ Association (KSHCOEA), have launched a “Bengaluru Chalo” programme and will stage a demonstration at Freedom Park on Thursday.

Association president Vishwaradhya H.Y. said although Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had said most of their demands have been met, it was not so in reality.

“We want the government to implement the P.N. Srinivasachari committee report that has recommended a 15% hike in salaries of all contract staff, health insurance, and other benefits. Although our honorary president Aiyanoor Manjunath had also raised the issue last month, nothing has happened so far,” he said.

“Although contract workers have been at the forefront all through the pandemic, we do not have any health insurance benefits. We have been demanding regularisation of our services but if that we have been told that is not possible as rules do not permit that. Hence, we are demanding job security and service weightage and preference in future recruitments,” he said.

The department has around 30,000 contract staff appointed under NHM. The staff include auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), staff nurses, doctors, lab technicians, and pharmacists.

“An ANM under NHM gets ₹10,000, but a permanent employee of the Health Department may get between ₹14,000 and ₹16,000. There is a lot of difference between the salaries of contract and permanent staff although the work is the same,” he said.