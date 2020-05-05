Karnataka working on a new industrial policy

The State government is in the process of notifying a new industrial policy and will also release a special relief package for MSMEs, said Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar.

With an objective of attracting industrial investments in Karnataka, given the changes in global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister held a high-level meeting with leading industry leaders here on Tuesday.

Mr. Shettar said the government was happy about the steps it has taken to reopen the industries at a short notice post lockdown.

Industry leaders who participated at the meeting were of the opinion that, to boost the industry sentiment in Karnataka, the State has to improve the working of the Single Window Clearance System for approvals, easing land acquisition regulations, and increase regulatory clarity for approvals to set up a new factory in the State.

Given the interest shown by some companies in moving their manufacturing bases out of China, the industry leaders recommended that State government identify a target list of 100 firms to reach out to, and assured cooperation from the private sector.

The minister said the State government was in the process of notifying a new industrial policy and would soon release a special relief package for MSMEs.