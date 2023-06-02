Karnataka Women Writers‘ Association president gets threat letter again

June 02, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The president of Karnataka Women Writers‘ Association and city-based Ayurveda doctor, Dr. Vasundhara Bhupati received yet another threat letter at her residence on Monday, May 29.

Based on the complaint, the Basaveshwara Nagar police filed an FIR against an unknown person charging him under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Explaining the contents of the letter in her complaint, Dr. Vasundhara said the accused had threatened her not to associate herself with 61 writes and litterateurs, including SG Siddaramaiah, Devanooru Mahadeva and Baraguru Ramachandrappa. The letter also warned that the “lights of these litterateurs will be snuffed out“.

The letter mentioned the names of other writers and their activities, flaying and defaming them. The unnamed letter was signed with “Jai HIndu Rashtra” and “Sahishnu Hindu” in the end.

Not the first threat letter

This is not the first time that Dr. Vasundhara has received a letter with death threats. She has received three such letters earlier, while similar threat letters have also been sent to other writers, she said in her complaint, requesting legal action. Initial probe has revealed that the letter has the seal of Ranebennur post office. Police are trying to get more information on the person who posted the letter.

Between March and June 2022, a person under the pseudoname “Sahishnu Hindu” (Tolerant Hindu) wrote 21 threat letters to over seven Kannada writers, activists and politicians.

Then Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had appointed K. Santosh Babu, the then SP of Ramanagaram, as the nodal officer for the cases registered across the State in June.