Karnataka welfare board for gig and transport workers is first of its kind in India, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State government’s Welfare Board for Unorganised Motor Transport and Gig Workers is the first of its kind in India.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Society for Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE) annual convention in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said: “This initiative reflects our belief in inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every segment of society.”

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding the interests of unorganised workers in the motor transport sector.

5.4 million workers

This July, the Karnataka government introduced the Motor Transport and Allied Workers Social Security and Welfare Rules, which aims to provide coverage for approximately 5.4 million workers across various roles in the transportation sector. The rules are designed to offer these workers social security benefits, ensuring they have access to necessary protections in their professions.

The convention this year had the theme: “United Efforts for Road Safety: Our Roads, Our Responsibility”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah stressed the significance of road safety. “As Chief Minister, I have personally overseen several initiatives aimed at reducing fatalities and improving road safety infrastructure,” he said.

He pointed to ongoing collaborations with central agencies and private stakeholders to develop safer junctions, enhance signage and markings, and address black spots — areas prone to recurrent accidents and fatalities.

Traffic violations

Additionally, he mentioned the government’s focus on monitoring traffic violations such as speeding, rash driving, and drunk driving through technologies like speed cameras, AI-enabled red-light violation detection systems, and integrated traffic management centres.

“For instance, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the implementation of smart systems has significantly reduced accidents and fatalities,” he added.

