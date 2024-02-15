Karnataka, Wales to collaborate in semiconductor space to help start-up ecosystem

February 15, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka and Wales will jointly establish a global innovation alliance, market access programme, and collaboration initiative for start-ups in the semiconductor space next year.

Karnataka IT, BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Secretary of State for Wales, the U;K; government, David T.C. Davies met here to discuss potential areas of collaborations in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Mr. Kharge said, “The initiative will help start-ups in Karnataka to explore markets in Wales, the U.K., while it will also help more entrepreneurs in Wales to start semiconductor ventures.”

