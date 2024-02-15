GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka, Wales to collaborate in semiconductor space to help start-up ecosystem

February 15, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka and Wales will jointly establish a global innovation alliance, market access programme, and collaboration initiative for start-ups in the semiconductor space next year.

Karnataka IT, BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Secretary of State for Wales, the U;K; government, David T.C. Davies met here to discuss potential areas of collaborations in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Mr. Kharge said, “The initiative will help start-ups in Karnataka to explore markets in Wales, the U.K., while it will also help more entrepreneurs in Wales to start semiconductor ventures.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.