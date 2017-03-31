Karnataka university rankings released

Manipal University has been ranked at the top among established universities (in existence for over a decade) in the inaugural edition of the Karnataka State University Rating Framework (KSURF), which was released by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday.

Forty of the 52 universities in the State were evaluated. Of these, rankings were released for the top 38.

While Manipal University got four stars out of five in the overall rankings, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi; University of Mysore and Bangalore University got three.

All the State universities got only one star for innovation compared to four for Manipal and three for KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belagavi. Gulbarga University had the second highest overall score.

In the ‘young universities’ category (five to 10 years), JSS University, Mysuru and Jain University, Bengaluru got four stars each, putting them on top of the list. Rani Chennamma University, Belagavi and Davangere University had the least overall stars (2).

As for the new universities (less than five years old), PES University and MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, had the highest number of stars among private ventures while University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad and Bengaluru, and Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar garnered the highest number of stars among government ones.

Here too, State universities such as Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, and Karnataka Folklore University, Gotagodi, were awarded only two stars.