Following a series of attacks on Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus crew in Bengaluru, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy instructed Police Commissioner B. Dayananda to take strict action against the culprits.

On October 28, in a note to the Police Commissioner, Mr Reddy wrote that recent days have seen a rise in attacks on the dedicated drivers and conductors of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). FIRs have been lodged in the relevant police stations regarding these incidents.

He stated that such occurrences should not repeat in the coming days and urged the police to take severe action against individuals who attack BMTC crew, ensuring that these incidents do not recur in the city.

In the latest incident, the third attack on BMTC personnel in less than a month, two bikers assaulted a BMTC conductor and a contract driver on Tannery Road on October 26.

On October 24, a passenger attacked a conductor over a minor dispute. Earlier, on October 1, another conductor was stabbed by a passenger after asking him to step away from the footboard.

Following Mr Reddy’s note to the Police Commissioner, BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R. personally met Mr Dayananda on October 28 to discuss the three incidents.

According to BMTC, Mr Dayananda emphasised that if similar incidents occur in the future, FIRs will be filed against the offenders, and stringent action will be taken promptly. ‘He assured that investigations into previous cases will be expedited and appropriate legal action will be pursued against those responsible’, according to the BMTC.