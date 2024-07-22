ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Transport Department cancels licence of driving school after instructor accused of misbehaving with student

Published - July 22, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed the Transport Department to cancel the licence of Maruthi Driving School in Basaveshwaranagar, after the instructor was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a student during a training session on July 7.

An order has also been issued to cancel the driving licence of the accused Annappa.

The accused, who offered to give extra classes, allegedly misbehaved with the 18-year-old girl while she was driving. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

Mr. Reddy also instructed the department to take necessary measures against all driving schools to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

