Karnataka to set up task force to work out safety measures for medical professionals in hospitals

Following the rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata which raised concern within the healthcare community over the safety of women doctors, the State Health Department will set up a task force to work out the modalities of safety measures that could be put in place for medical professionals in hospitals.

Announcing this after a meeting called to discuss safety measures for healthcare professionals with representatives from the State unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), various hospitals, medical colleges, and over 12 associations of different specialities, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday, August 20, said the suggestions made by healthcare professionals at the meeting would be examined and incorporated in its report by the task force.

“The task force comprising top health officials and representatives from hospitals and professional bodies will submit its report within a month. The recent surge in incidents of violence against medical professionals has created a lot of unrest among the medical fraternity and we need to combat this with strict laws,” the Minister said.

Amendment to Bill

He said Karnataka has already put in place stringent laws to protect healthcare professionals from violence by strengthening existing regulations. “The Karnataka Medical Registration and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed in the recent legislature session and the governor’s assent to this Bill was accorded two days ago. A notification in this regard was issued on Monday. The Bill states that any intentional insult to healthcare service personnel would be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than three years which may extend up to seven years. It also includes fines ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹2 lakh,” he said.

“In addition to physical abuse, action will also be taken against those who use social media to target medical professionals. Pointing out that women comprise over 50% of staff in the healthcare institutions, the Minister said women cannot work in an atmosphere of fear. Our government is committed to protecting doctors and preventing any form of abuse,” he asserted.

Many suggestions

“We have received numerous suggestions from doctors including deployment of additional security personnel and regular police patrolling in hospitals, installing more CCTV cameras, SOS wristbands and panic buttons at vital locations in hospitals. Some have even suggested training programmes for women staff to handle volatile situations and ensure their safety. The task force will look into all these and come out with a report. The report will also spell out strategies on strict implementation of the rules,” the Minister added.

