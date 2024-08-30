Karnataka to set up automated testing stations for vehicle fitness checks 

To modernise and bring in more transparency in vehicle fitness checks, the Transport Department will establish automated testing stations (ATS) across the State. These stations will replace the traditional manual checks conducted at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) with a more technology-driven approach.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the vehicles coming for fitness renewal would have to be mandatorily inspected by the automated testing stations from October. “The automatic vehicle testing centres are being set up on the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model at 13 places where land is available — Devanahalli, Tumakuru, Kolar, Shivamogga, Davangere, Belagavi, Gadag, Ranebennur, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Ballari, Bidar, and Yadgiri,” he said.

Apart from this, automated vehicle testing centres on build-own-operate (BOO) model are also being set up at 19 locations — Bengaluru East, West, South, and Central, Chickballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Madikeri, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, and Hosapete, according to Mr. Reddy.

A Transport Department official said that this represents a significant shift in how a vehicle’s roadworthiness and safety are ensured in Karnataka. By automating the fitness testing process, human errors and subjectivity are eliminated, with transparency and accountability being prioritised.

“The ATS is being constructed according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The ATS is a facility designed for testing the fitness of vehicles without any manual intervention. Citizens can have their vehicles tested at any ATS and receive a fitness certificate, which is valid across India,” officials explained.

Officials further said that the ATSs use the latest equipment to conduct fitness tests on vehicles in an automated and scientific manner. Machine-based testing enhances transparency and objectivity, eliminating the discretion that often occurs in manual testing at the RTO level by motor vehicle inspectors. The ATSs also keep records of visual checks, conceal individual test results until the final report is generated, and undergo regular audits every six months.