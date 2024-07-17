Karnataka to honour organ donor families during public celebrations every year

Recognising the contribution of organ donor families owing to whom several patients with organ failure in Karnataka got a new lease of life, the Health Department will henceforth honour the families of such donors during public celebrations. A circular to this effect was issued on Monday.

According to the circular, the family members of organ donors recorded by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), the nodal agency that facilitates cadaveric donations in the State, will be recognised with a letter of appreciation by the district administration during public celebrations, Independence Day and Republic Day, every year.

“It has been decided to honour the family members who have donated organs in 2023 and 2024 during this year’s Independence Day programme in all districts. The recognitions will be split in two batches every year. Families of donors whose donations are recorded from January 26 till August 14 will be honoured on August 15 and those recorded from August 15 till next year’s January 26 will be felicitated on January 26,” the circular stated.

80 donations so far this year

This year, Karnataka recorded 80 organ donations so far. In 2023, cadaveric organ donations in Karnataka had crossed the century mark for the second consecutive year. While 151 organ donations were recorded in 2022, SOTTO had recorded 178 donations in 2023. Overall, it was the third time since the inception of the erstwhile Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK) for organ transplantation in 2007 that organ donations crossed the 100 mark in Karnataka. The State had recorded 105 donations in 2019.

