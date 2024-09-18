Karnataka to establish centre of excellence for space technologies 

Karnataka will soon establish a Centre of Excellence for space technologies to support start-ups and enterprises, Minister for IT, BT, and Rural Development Priyank Kharge announced on Wednesday (September 18).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2024, Mr. Kharge said, “We are eager to establish a Centre of Excellence for space technologies, which will serve as a hub for research, development, innovation, and support for space start-ups. This initiative will help integrate space technologies into key sectors such as agriculture, mining, healthcare, and education and enhance governance and sustainability.”

Space policy

He further stated that Karnataka will soon introduce a comprehensive space policy aimed at fostering investment, encouraging innovation, and promoting the adoption of cutting-edge space technologies. Mr. Kharge emphasised that Bengaluru is the only city, and Karnataka the only State, with the drive to innovate across industries, from agriculture to aerospace to deep space exploration.

“We are eager to engage with industry leaders and learn from their insights. We’ve been working closely with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Karnataka. We are prepared to collaborate with IN‑SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre), ISRO, and any other entities interested in advancing Karnataka to the next level,” Mr. Kharge added.

PSLV by year end

NewSpace India Limited Chairman and Managing Director D. Radhakrishnan announced that the first fully industry-manufactured Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle will be launched by the end of this year. “I’m happy to announce that we are on track to launch the first fully Indian industry-manufactured PSLV by year-end,” Mr Radhakrishnan said.

NSIL, the commercial arm of ISRO, has selected HAL and L&T to produce five PSLV-XL launchers.

