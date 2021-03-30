Karnataka to allow reopening of stone mining, crusher units

Minister says exchequer suffered huge loss due to closure.

The Karnataka government has decided to allow resumption of operations in stone mining and crusher units, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani said on Monday.

He said the State exchequer suffered a loss of more than ₹300 crore due to closure of quarries and crusher units following the recent blasts.

The Mines and Geology Department issued a circular allowing stone mining in quarries, an official press release said here.

For resuming the units, the owners of quarries and stone crushers have to give an undertaking to the authorities by stating they would abide by the rules and submit an NoC (no- objection certificate) from the Centre’s Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) to use explosives within 90 days, the release said.

“Owners of stone quarries and crusher units must obtain permits from the DGMS. They must also submit an undertaking to the authorities over safe use of explosives in the mining areas,” the Minister said.

He said the closure of stone quarries and crusher units resulted in revenue loss. Almost all stone quarries and crusher units stopped operating following tragic incidents in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts, Mr. Nirani said.