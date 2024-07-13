Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association urges removal of AI-powered cameras from highways, citing reliability concerns

The Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association has written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, urging them to get the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) enforcement cameras installed on highways in the State removed. It has argued that such equipment may provide inaccurate information and suggested employing human patrolling instead to ensure adherence to traffic rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhakrishna Holla, president of the association, has expressed concerns that monitoring roads with AI cameras has turned driving into a cat-and-mouse game for drivers. “Instead of investing in well-equipped roads and improving the quality of public transport, the government of Karnataka is focusing on installing numerous AI cameras on the roads of the State and national highways,” he added.

Mr. Holla argued that relying excessively on computerised equipment is problematic and added that human professionals should oversee the monitoring to reduce potential errors or mistakes made by automated systems. “The use of AI cameras is likely to increase management’s labour pressure, with the disadvantages outweighing the benefits. These cameras could infringe on human and labour rights,” Mr. Holla said.

Due to rising instances of speeding and wrong-way driving on various highways in Karnataka, the Police Department is installing AI-powered traffic enforcement cameras at strategic locations. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the deployment of AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway.

However, a senior police official dismissed the association’s demand to remove the AI cameras, stating that it is crucial to adopt improved technology to monitor traffic violations. “All the AI technologies used are effective in monitoring road users, especially enforcement cameras that track speeding vehicles in accident-prone areas, which will help reduce accidents,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.