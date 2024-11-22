ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary slams Maharani Cluster University for not providing basic amenities to students

Published - November 22, 2024 11:18 am IST - Benglauru

Students shared their struggle for drinking water and the use of toilets

The Hindu Bureau

Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women, visited Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru on November 21. She slammed the management for not providing basic amenities to students.

Following complaints of lack of facilities at the university, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa visited the campus a few days ago. This was followed by a visit by the Karnataka State Commission for Women on November 21.

During the visit, the commission expressed shock at the condition of toilets and questioned the management about the money released for development of the university.

“Government had released ₹20 crore to provide basic facilities at the university, but why nothing has been done,” Nagalakshmi questioned the authorities.

Students shared their struggle for drinking water and about the use of toilets. “We need to walk all the way to Freedom Park, by crossing the road putting our lives at risk,” they complained. Students complained that while some toilets were permanently locked, others had no latches, and most of them were not properly maintained.

Nagalakshmi Choudhary assured the students of providing basic facilities, including toilet and drinking water, by bringing these issues to the notice of the government of Karnataka.

