 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary slams Maharani Cluster University for not providing basic amenities to students

Students shared their struggle for drinking water and the use of toilets

Published - November 22, 2024 11:18 am IST - Benglauru

The Hindu Bureau
Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru

Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women, visited Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru on November 21. She slammed the management for not providing basic amenities to students.

Following complaints of lack of facilities at the university, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa visited the campus a few days ago. This was followed by a visit by the Karnataka State Commission for Women on November 21.

During the visit, the commission expressed shock at the condition of toilets and questioned the management about the money released for development of the university.

“Government had released ₹20 crore to provide basic facilities at the university, but why nothing has been done,” Nagalakshmi questioned the authorities.

Students shared their struggle for drinking water and about the use of toilets. “We need to walk all the way to Freedom Park, by crossing the road putting our lives at risk,” they complained. Students complained that while some toilets were permanently locked, others had no latches, and most of them were not properly maintained.

Nagalakshmi Choudhary assured the students of providing basic facilities, including toilet and drinking water, by bringing these issues to the notice of the government of Karnataka.

Published - November 22, 2024 11:18 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.