Karnataka signs MoU with Amazon to help MSMEs

Company will train MSMEs to sell their products in over 200 countries

Amazon India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka to help drive e-commerce exports from the State.

As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and on-board MSMEs from the State on Amazon Global Selling, its exports programme, enabling them to sell their Made in India products globally to customers in over 200 countries.

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and on-boarding workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters like Ballari, Mysuru and Channapatna. The workshops will focus on sharing knowledge and imparting training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling worldwide through Amazon’s 17 international marketplaces to over 300 million customers worldwide.

“Karnataka has vibrant automobile, agro, aerospace, textile and garment, biotech, and toys and handicraft sectors, which are held together by lakhs of MSMEs. Our partnership with Amazon India will encourage our MSMEs to leverage Amazon’s global presence and showcase their products to customers across the world,” said Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries.