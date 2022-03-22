Karnataka reports less than 100 cases for second day in a row

Special Correspondent March 22, 2022 22:22 IST

For the second day in a row, COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 100. While 71 new ones were reported on Monday, 92 were reported on Tuesday.

With this, the total number touched 39,44,877. The State has reported less than 100 cases after nearly nine months. It was on June 28 and 29 last year when Karnataka had reported 89 and 93 cases respectively.

Of the 92 cases, 81 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.43%.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,041. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.17%. This is apart from 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 143 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,02,956. Active cases reduced to 1,838.

As many as 21,618 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 13,926 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,53,37,026.

Meanwhile, 2.46 lakh children aged 12-14 years were inoculated on Tuesday.