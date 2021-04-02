Karnataka reports close to 5,000 cases of COVID-19

Karnataka on Friday further saw a further surge of COVID-19 with 4,991 new cases. With this, the total tally rose to 10,06,229. Of these, 3,509 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

After reporting more than 20 deaths in the last two days, the number of fatalities reduced to six, taking the toll to 12,591. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,631 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,59,400. Of the remaining 34,219 active patients, 269 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.19%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.12%.

As many as 1,18,933 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 1,12,518 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,16,45,891.

Vaccination

As many as 20,65,491 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1, when the second phase of vaccination was rolled out. That apart, 7,56,562 persons above the age of 45 with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

On Friday, 51,373 senior citizens and 68,100 people aged above 45 and having comorbidities took the jab till 8.30 p.m. Besides, 1,219 and 419 persons in both these categories, respectively, took the second dose. Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban has recorded the highest numbers — 3,95,673 and 98,424, respectively.

The State has vaccinated 40,73,206 people so far. This includes 5,65,063 healthcare workers and 2,41,789 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,46,588 healthcare workers and 88,029 frontline workers have taken the second dose as well.