Karnataka reports 8,811 new cases, 86 fatalities

Bengaluru Urban reports over 4,000 cases for third consecutive day

The State on Saturday reported 8,811 new cases, taking the total number to 5,66,023. With 86 new deaths, the toll rose to 8,503.This includes death of 19 COVID-19 patients owing to other causes.

As many as 5,417 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,55,719. Active cases crossed one lakh and touched 1,01,782. Of these, 832 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban continued to report over 4,000 cases for the third consecutive day. With 4,083 new cases, the total tally in the district touched 2,16,630. With 27 of the 86 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 2,821.

As many as 67,857 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 26,049 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 45,86,780.

Bi-directional TB-COVID screening

With the pandemic having affected all the key strategic interventions of TB programme, resulting in almost 35% decline in TB case notification in 2020 as compared with previous year, the Union Ministry has directed all States to ensure that all newly diagnosed TB patients or those currently on treatment be tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR/Truenat/CBNAAT methods. And, all COVID-19 cases should be screened for TB symptoms.

Besides, TB screening should be mandatorily done for all those who present with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) if their symptoms are persisting for more than 10 days.

Following this, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) has directed all deputy commissioners and district health officers to follow the Union Ministry’s directions.

Incentive for nurses

The State government has announced a COVID risk incentive of ₹5,000 for nurses working with PPE kits in COVID hospitals, COVID health centres, and COVID Care Centres run by the Health and Family Welfare Department. A similar incentive had earlier been announced for those working in facilities run by the Medical Education Department.