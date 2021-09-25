Bengaluru

Karnataka reports 789 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 789 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,71,833. Bengaluru Urban reported 285 cases and eight deaths.

With 23 deaths, the toll rose to 37,706. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,050 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,20,792. The State now has 13,306 active cases. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.58%, the case fatality rate touched 2.91%.

As many as 1,35,581 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,04,698 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,69,14,336.


