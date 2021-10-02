Karnataka reports 589 COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

Karnataka on Friday reported 589 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,76,589. Bengaluru Urban reported 221 cases and five deaths.

With 13 deaths overall, the toll rose to 37,807. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 887 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,26,284. The State now has 12,469 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.46%, the case fatality rate was 2.20%.

As many as 1,26,932 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,00,550 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,77,45,951.