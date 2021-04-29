Karnataka reports 35,024 new COVID-19 cases, 270 deaths on April 29

29 April 2021 21:50 IST

The positivity rate for April 29 was 19.92%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.77%

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,024 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 14,74,846. Of these, 19,637 cases are from Bengaluru Urban district.

With 270 deaths, the toll rose to 15,306. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 14,142 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 11,10,025. Of the remaining 3,49,496 active patients, 2,431 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.92%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.77%.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,75,816 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,60,698 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,54,07,198.

Karnataka had vaccinated 93,96,115 people till 8.30 p.m. on Thursday. On Thursday, 1,03,801 beneficiaries took the jab.

More police personnel test positive

As many as 31 personnel in the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Sixteen personnel had taken both doses of the vaccine while 12 had been administered the first shot. Since the start of the second wave, as many as 688 police personnel have contracted the virus, and seven have succumbed.

On Thursday, BCP lost PSI Krishnamurthy, 59, who was attached to Subramanyanagar police station. As per data from the police department, 569 personnel are currently COVID-19 positive, of which 541 are in home isolation.