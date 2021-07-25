Karnataka reports 1,857 cases of COVID-19, 29 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,857 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,93,556. Of these, 551 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. With 29 deaths, the toll rose to 36,352. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 2,050 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 28,33,276. The State now has 23,905 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.21%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.56%.

As many as 1,53,415 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,25,172 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,77,05,035.