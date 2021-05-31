Karnataka reports 16,604 new cases on May 31

The number of deaths was 411

Although the number of new cases in Karnataka has fallen drastically, the number of fatalities continues to be high.

On Monday, Karnataka reported 16,604 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 26,04,431. Of these, 3,992 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. Cases in Bengaluru Urban fell below 4,000 after a gap of nearly two months.

With 411 deaths, the toll rose to 29,090. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 44,473 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 22,61,590. The State now has 3,13,730 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 13.57%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.47%.

As many as 1,22,329 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 98,769 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,97,36,960.