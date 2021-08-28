Karnataka reports 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:44 IST

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,44,764. Bengaluru Urban reported 386 cases and two deaths.

With 17 deaths in the State, the toll rose to 37,248. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,614 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 28,88,520. The State now has 18,970 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.69%, the Case Fatality Rate was 1.3%. As many as 1,86,900 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,52,819 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 4,28,32,356.

Meanwhile, 10,28,544 doses of vaccine were administered in the State on Friday. This is the highest number of vaccination shots a day since June 21, when a record 11.52 lakh doses were administered.