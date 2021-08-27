Karnataka reports 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fatalities

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,213 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,43,463. Bengaluru Urban reported 319 cases and two deaths.

With 25 deaths, the toll rose to 37,231. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 1,206 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 28,86,906. The State now has 19,300 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.64%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.06%.

As many as 1,87,187 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,53,298 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests conducted in the State rose to 4,26,45,456.