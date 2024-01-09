ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Narayana Gowda released on bail, arrested again in Bengaluru

January 09, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The arrest was made in connection with a 2017 case, in which Mr. Gowda faced a non-bailable warrant. Though the charge sheet was filed, a NBW had been issued as he was not attending court regularly

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of T.A. Narayan Gowda of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

Over 40 policemen and four platoons of KSRP were stationed outside Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru as K.S. Layout police whisked away Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T. A. Narayana Gowda minutes after he was released on bail on January 9.

Additional police personnel were stationed outside the prison gate to keep a check on KRV supporters who had gathered to receive their leader.

The arrest was made in connection with a 2017 case, in which Mr. Gowda faced a non-bailable warrant. Though the charge sheet was filed, a NBW had been issued as he was not attending court regularly.

“This is a conspiracy to keep our leader in prison,” said Kumar, the advocate representing Mr. Gowda, adding that they will request the court to release him immediately.

Meanwhile, the Halasuru Gate police are waiting to arrest Mr. Gowda in a case booked against him recently.

