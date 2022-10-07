Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: One more police officer arrested

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 07, 2022 01:00 IST

The Criminal Investigation Department, probing the PSI recruitment scam, arrested another police officer who played the role of a middleman.

The accused, Subramanya, attached to the K.R. Puram traffic station, was on the run ever since the scam came to light. However the CID officials tracked him down and arrested him from a town in north India.

Hailing from Kolar, Subramanya joined the service in 2016 and was working in the K.R. Puram station for three years.

He was close to the prime accused DySP Shanth Kumar and First Division Assistant Harsha from the recruitment wing. Using his proximity he clinched a deal and played a role of the middleman between two candidates and Shanth Kumar and Harsha, CID officials said.

The accused has been produced before the court and taken into custody for 10 days to ascertain his exact role.

