Karnataka prohibits RTC employees from going on strike

Bengaluru

27 June 2021 00:29 IST

The government has issued a notification under the provisions of the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA) prohibiting employees of road transport corporations from going on strike. The notification, issued by the Transport Department on Friday, will be in effect from July 1 to December 31, and is applicable to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation staff.

A KSRTC official said such notifications are issued twice a year. A similar notification had been issued prohibiting employees from going on strike between January 1 and June 30. However, the RTC staff went on strike for 15 days in April. RTCs have taken action against those who participated in the strike, including dismissals and suspensions, and booking cases against them under KESMA.

