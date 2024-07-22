Karnataka police to launch special drive against driving the wrong way on one-way roads

The Karnataka police are gearing up to crack down on people driving the wrong side on one-way roads.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), in a circular to all commissionerates and Superintendents of Police has directed them to launch the drive on August 1.

They have been asked to register FIRs against errant motorists under Section 281 (rash driving in public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under Section 184 (driving a motor vehicle above the speed limit or dangerously) of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Concerned over rising fatal accidents and rash driving, the chief of the State Police had issued directions to initiate measures.

The police have also been asked to take action against motorists violating traffic rules on highways and within city and district headquarters limits, and also against the use of defective number plates.

The police officials should create awareness on social media and offline, including distributing pamphlets and announcements through public address system before initiating the drive. The officials have been asked to submit a report on the action taken by August 31.

Mr. Kumar also praised officials of Bengaluru city, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Ballari, and Vijayanagara for implementing a drive against the use of dazzling lights effectively and registering the most cases.