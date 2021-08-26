Karnataka plans to vaccinate over 6 lakh people daily

Bengaluru

Aim is to cover entire adult population by December; State to seek monthly allocation of 1.5 crore doses from Centre

Karnataka, which stands sixth in the country in terms of vaccine doses administered so far, plans to ramp up the drive to achieve its target of covering the entire 4.97 crore adult population by December end.

To meet this target, the State needs to inoculate over five lakh people daily, which translates to supply of at least 1.5 crore doses every month as against the average 60,000 doses received monthly now.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, who had requested a higher allocation of vaccine from the Centre soon after assuming charge this month, has again gone to Delhi to seek regular and increased supply of at least 1.5 crore doses every month.

With erratic supply of vaccines by the Centre till early this month, the greatest challenge for the State was to sustain the same level of vaccinations every day. “But our supply has stabilised in the last 10 days. We have been able to administer over four lakh doses daily on an average for the last few days and hope to further increase this to five-six lakh doses daily in the coming days,” said Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission.

Pointing out that the State now has an available stock of 15 lakh doses (including nine lakh in transit), she said that eight lakh more doses were expected by Thursday.

Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said the State had so far been receiving an average of 45-50 lakh doses a month. “The supply slightly improved last month when we got 55 lakh doses and this month (so far) we have already got 65,47,530 doses and eight lakh doses are expected on Thursday,” he said.

The State had administered the highest number of doses in June (88,12,850 doses). This included a record 11.52 lakh doses that were administered in the State on June 21. However, with supplies dwindling subsequently the daily number of vaccinations also dropped and hovered around one to two lakh on some days till mid-August.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said vaccination is a dynamic process and numbers vary from day to day. “But, we need to look at the overall picture. We did have a few days of low daily numbers but we are well on our way to achieve the highest number of vaccines for any month in August,” he told The Hindu on Wednesday. “I am very confident that we will breach the June figure of 88 lakh doses this month.”

“With more and more vaccine brands coming to the market and vaccine production picking up pace, we are in a comfortable position,” said the Minister.

Over 1 crore doses administered

On Wednesday, Bengaluru, which includes BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district, achieved a landmark with more than one crore citizens vaccinated.

BBMP’s chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that 73% of the eligible population in the city have been vaccinated with at least the first dose. Over the past three to four days, vaccine allocation has increased. At every vaccination site, 200 to 400 doses can be administered.

“Around 86 lakh citizens in the city have been vaccinated with at least the first of the two doses. We are also coordinating with RWAs, apartments’ associations and leaders of slum-dwellers to improve coverage,” he said.