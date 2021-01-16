Karnataka notifies draft rules for transportation of cattle

Bengaluru

16 January 2021 22:57 IST

Anti-cow slaughter Ordinance comes into effect tomorrows

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, to ban slaughter of cattle, will come into effect from January 18. The State government issued a notification to this effect on Saturday. The Ordinance bans slaughter of cows, bulls, and bullocks of all ages, besides he or she buffaloes aged below 13.

The government also framed draft rules under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (Transportation of Cattle) Rules, 2021. The draft rules have been notified for seeking objections/ suggestions.

The rules state that cattle can be allowed for transportation only after obtaining permission from the competent authority for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes. Cattle should not be transported between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and also during summer months — March to May — between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. No motor vehicle transporting cattle on road should exceed the speed of 25 km per hour.

Cattle over six months of pregnancy should not be transported, unless it is being transported for the purpose of treatment.

Each consignment of cattle transport should bear a label showing in bold red letters the name, address, and telephone number of the consignor and consignee, the number and types of cattle being transported, and the quantity of rations and food provided.

Motor vehicles meant for carrying animals should not be permitted to carry any other goods except food, water, and fodder. In cases where not more than two milch animals and their calves are transported in a local area of 15 km, transport certificate might be exempted. In case of death of cattle in transit, the owner of the cattle should obtain the post-mortem report from the competent authority before transporting it.