Karnataka must pay compensation for acquiring ‘phot kharab’ lands owned by individuals: HC

April 10, 2023

A mere classification of a portion of agricultural land as “phot kharab”, to exempt it from being assessed for land revenue due to its non-arable nature, cannot deprive owners from compensation when the land is acquired for public purposes, said the High Court of Karnataka.

The court also said that the State government will not become owner of a portion of agricultural land, owned by private person, merely because the land is classified as “phot kharab” as land revenue is not collected from such land since it is not be cultivated.

Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda passed the order while directing quashing the Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) to determine the compensation payable for that portion of the survey number belonging to the petitioners, whose lands were acquired for the Upper Krishna Project back in 1995-96, and classified as “phot kharab”, and pay the same to the petitioners within three months.

During an earlier round of litigation, the court had directed the SLAO to consider application foiled by the petitioners, Shivappa and others of Dharwad. However, the SLAO in 2014 rejected their application, stating they are not entitled to compensation for land classified as ‘phot kharab’ for using portion of their agricultural land as threshing floor.

“The proposition of law that emerges from this discussion is that even in respect of lands which are classified as phot kharab land in a survey number, the title to the phot kharab land would still remain with the holder of the land irrespective of the fact as to whether it has been classified under Rule 21(2)(a) or under Rule 21(2)(b) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 1966. In short, the State will have no title over that portion of the land which is classified as either “A” Kharab or “B” kharab in a survey number and the entire land including the phot kharab portion would belong to the owner of the survey number,” the court observed.

It is to be stated that merely because a portion of the land is exempted from assessment payment of land revenue, that would not result in divesting of the ownership of the holder, and it also would not result in the transfer of the ownership to the State, the court said, while making it clear that “in order for a land to be considered as a land belonging to the State Government, it should primarily be land not owned by an individual.”