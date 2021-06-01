Karnataka mulling over vaccinating students before examination

Exams postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education will examine the possibility of vaccinating second pre-university (II PU) students before conducting the examinations. However, this may pose a challenge as most II PU stiudents are 17 years old, and the vaccine is available only for those who are above the age of 18.

S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said that they had received the recommendation from experts. “We will take a decision about vaccinating students appearing for II PU examinations after discussing it with Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar," he said.

The department has postponed the examinations, which were scheduled to begin on May 24, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave. No decision has been taken regarding the revised examination schedule or how the examinations would be conducted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar consulted various MLCs elected from graduate constituencies and teachers’ constituencies to deliberate upon what help can be extended to private school teachers who have lost their jobs or faced salary cuts. “We have chalked out a budget of how much money we can get from different departments. We will discuss this with the Chief Minister and then take a final call on this matter,” he said.