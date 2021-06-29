Karnataka Ministers not on the same page on SSLC examination?

Bengaluru

29 June 2021

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who held separate press conferences on Monday, did not appear to be on the same page on conducting SSLC examinations and reopening schools.

While Mr. Suresh Kumar announced the exam dates earlier, Mr. Sudhakar said he was not aware of which task force the Education Department had consulted before finalising the dates. “I am not aware if the Education Minister consulted the TAC members before announcing the exam dates. I will consult our TAC members and speak to Mr. Suresh Kumar in this regard,” said Mr. Sudhakar.

Hours later, Mr. Suresh Kumar issued a rejoinder stating that the Health Department had been kept in the loop and officials of the department were, in fact, part of the press conference in which he announced the dates of the exam.