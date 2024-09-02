Karnataka Minister seeks report on death of wild animals owing to electrocution

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has sought a report on the number of wild animal deaths caused owing to electrocution in the State in the last five years.

In a note to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Task Force, Mr. Khandre said that many wild animals, including elephants and leopards, get trapped and have died after coming into contact with illegal electric fencing put around plantations near forest areas.

“A comprehensive report is being sought on the number of wild animals that have died owing to contact with illegal electric fences, being trapped in these fences, or other unnatural causes over the past five years,” the note stated

The Minister also sought to know what action has been taken in these cases and at what stage the investigation is.

“The report should also detail the actions taken in all these cases, the current status of these actions, and the number of culprits who have been punished,“ the note added.

He said that in the event of natural or unnatural death to wildlife, it should be immediately conveyed to his office. He also said that a report should be made after a post-mortem.