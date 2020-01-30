Karnataka Mental Health and Management System to be launched in March

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Medical Education, will launch the Karnataka Mental Health and Management System in March, said Director, NIMHANS, B.N. Gangadhar.

According to a release, he made the announcement after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Director of International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) S. Sadagopan on Monday for extending and renewing IT-related skills from IIIT-B and the medical domain expertise from NIMHANS. He said the training programme conducted under District Mental Health programme for doctors on the use of technology has yielded best results.

Dr. Sadagopan said: “The New Delhi-based Science and Engineering Research Board has appreciated the efforts of IIIT-B in the field of innovation and the institute plans to prepare a ₹200 crore proposal to transform public health, which includes mental health space.”